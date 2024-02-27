Rajinikanth to star in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming venture

By Aikantik Bag 01:53 pm Feb 27, 2024

What's the story Thalaivar fans, it is time to assemble! Yes, Thalaivar Rajinikanth is set to collaborate with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala for an upcoming project which has been kept under wraps. Nadiadwala's production house took to social media and shared a photograph of the duo and announced the high-octane collaboration. Fans have gone gaga and have taken to social media to express their anticipation.

Nadiadwala's take on the upcoming collaboration

While sharing the photograph, Nadiadwala stated, "It's a true honor to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!" Meanwhile, the megastar is currently basking in the glory of Jailer's success and has an impressive slate of films in the pipeline. Currently, he is filming T.J. Gnanavel's Vettaiyan.

