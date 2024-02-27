Rajinikanth to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala; shares heartfelt post
Thalaivar fans, it is time to assemble! Yes, Thalaivar Rajinikanth is set to collaborate with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala for an upcoming project which has been kept under wraps. Nadiadwala's production house took to social media and shared a photograph of the duo and announced the high-octane collaboration. Fans have gone gaga and have taken to social media to express their anticipation.
Nadiadwala's take on the upcoming collaboration
While sharing the photograph, Nadiadwala stated, "It's a true honor to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!" Meanwhile, the megastar is currently basking in the glory of Jailer's success and has an impressive slate of films in the pipeline. Currently, he is filming T.J. Gnanavel's Vettaiyan.