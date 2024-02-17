Amitabh Bachchan commemorates 55 years in film industry

Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan stands tall as an enduring figure in Hindi cinema. On Saturday, the 81-year-old superstar commemorated his 55-year journey in the film industry by sharing two AI-generated images of himself on social media. These visuals vividly captured Bachchan's mind brimming with cinema and its creative process. Captioning the post, he expressed, "55 years in this wondrous world of Cinema...and AI gives me its interpretation (sic)."

Take a look at Big B's AI-curated images

Reactions

'Unbeatable 55 years': Fans express admiration and nostalgia

Meanwhile, fans expressed their joy and nostalgia upon learning about Bachchan's 55-year milestone in Bollywood. One admirer commented: "Big B sir amazing personality. Amazing skills you have sir...I feel lucky that I'm looking at you and your movies (sic)." Another fan chimed in, saying, "55 years of The #AmitabhBachchan in films. No one before him, no one after him. Unbeatable 55 Years. Best actor in the world. We Love you (sic)."

Illustrious career

'Saat Hindustani' to 'Pink': Bachchan's illustrious career

Bachchan's illustrious career spans over 200 films, marked by his debut in Khwaja Ahmad Abbas's Saat Hindustani (1969). Rising to fame in the 1970s with iconic films like Anand (1971), Zanjeer (1973), and Sholay (1975), he evolved into India's "angry young man." From blockbuster hits like Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) and Don (1978) to acclaimed performances in Piku (2015) and Pink (2016), Bachchan's enduring influence encompasses diverse roles, earning him critical acclaim and four National Film Awards for Best Actor.

Did you know?

Fascinating anecdote from his debut film

During an episode of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Bachchan recounted an amusing story about his audition for his debut film, Saat Hindustani. When director Abbas discovered that Bachchan was the son of renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, he called his father to verify if he was aware of his son's intentions. Bachchan fondly reminisced, "He thought I had come for the audition without informing anyone in the house."

Upcoming projects

Multifaceted maestro continues to reign at 81

Renowned as the "Shahenshah of Bollywood," Bachchan also earned acclaim as a "one-man industry" from French director François Truffaut. Beyond acting, the versatile icon has also delved into playback singing, film production, and television hosting. Even at 81, he continues to grace the silver screen. Bachchan's upcoming ventures include Nag Ashwin's pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan, featuring him alongside superstar Rajinikanth. His most recent appearance was in the 2023 film Ganpath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.