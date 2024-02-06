Romance scams cost victims $1.3 billion in 2022

Bumble introduces AI-powered 'Deception Detector' to block fake profiles

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:04 pm Feb 06, 202412:04 pm

What's the story Dating app Bumble is stepping up its game with the launch of Deception Detector. It is an AI-powered feature designed to identify and block spam, scam accounts, and fake profiles. The goal is to tackle malicious content before users even see it. In tests, the tool successfully blocked 95% of identified spam or scam accounts, and reduced user reports of such accounts by 45% within the first two months.

Issues

Addressing users' top concerns in online dating

The need for Deception Detector arose from Bumble's internal research, which showed risk of scams and fake profiles are users' main concerns. The study also found that 46% of women felt anxious about the authenticity of their e-matches on dating apps. The Federal Trade Commission said that romance scams cost victims $1.3 billion in 2022. Interestingly, while dating apps are often used by romance scammers, 40% of those who lost money to such scams said, contact started on social media.

Others

Bumble's AI initiatives for a safer user experience

Bumble has a history of using AI to enhance user safety. In 2019, it introduced Private Detector, which blurs nude pictures automatically and labels them in chats, permitting users to view/report them. Bumble also uses AI in Bumble For Friends, its dedicated app for finding friends. It recently got AI-backed icebreaker suggestions to help users compose and send a first message depending on the other person's profile. Deception Detector is in use across both Bumble and Bumble for Friends.

Statement

'Deception Detector will ensure genuine connections'

Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones said the company was founded to "build equitable relationships and empower women," and Deception Detector is their latest innovation to ensure genuine connections on their apps. "With a dedicated focus on women's experience online, we recognize that in the AI era, trust is more paramount than ever," she added.