About the terminology

What is deepfake technology?

Deepfakes, a form of synthetic media, leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced algorithms to manipulate visual and audio elements. The term gained popularity in 2017 when a Reddit user introduced a platform for sharing such manipulated videos. Since its inception, deepfake technology has evolved into a potential tool for cybercriminals, too.

Call for action

Act now before it is too late: SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA stressed the importance of enacting laws to criminalize fake images. In a statement, the Hollywood union said, "The development and dissemination of fake images—especially those of a lewd nature—without someone's consent must be made illegal." "As a society, we have it in our power to control these technologies, but we must act now before it is too late," it added. SAG-AFTRA also backed the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act—proposed by Congressman Joe Morelle—to prevent such exploitation.

Twitter Post

Take a look at SAG-AFTRA's post

WH's statement

White House emphasized social media's role in content management

SAG-AFTRA's stance coincided with White House's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressing concern about Swift's deepfakes during a news briefing, deeming them "very alarming." She noted social media platforms play a crucial role in enforcing policies to "prevent the spread" of "non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people." This was likely aimed at Elon Musk-owned X/Twitter's liberal content policies. To note, in the aftermath of Swift's deepfakes, one particular X account reportedly garnered over 40M views before it was suspended.

Strike negotiations

Strike contract: SAG-AFTRA's negotiations included AI protections

SAG-AFTRA's statement follows its recent deal with Hollywood studios, where AI protection was a significant point. Concerns over the use of AI became a major issue during its 118-day (now-resolved) strike against the studios, which began in July 2023. The agreement, signed in November, established a "broad, protective" definition of generative AI, incorporating guidelines for "notice, consent and compensation surrounding digital replicas of actors." However, some members argued the contract should have demanded even stronger safeguards against AI.

Deepfake victims

Other celebrities, public figures targeted by deepfake harassment

Swift isn't the only celebrity subjected to deepfake harassment in recent times. Other celebrities and internet personalities like Pokimane and QTCinderella have also faced similar incidents. In India, actor Rashmika Mandanna was recently subjected to deepfake manipulation. In November 2023, a video featuring a woman named Zara Patel (a British-Indian influencer) went viral, with her face seamlessly edited using AI to resemble Mandanna. Other celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar, have also been targeted by deepfake videos lately.