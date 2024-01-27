#1

'Class of '83'

Although Housefull 4 was a huge commercial success, the title that helped Deol establish himself as a critical actor was Netflix's Class of '83. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the Atul Sabharwal directorial is based on a book titled The Class of 83. He played ADG Vijay Singh's role, who gets a punishment posting at a police academy as its dean.

#2

'Aashram'

Barely a few days after Class of '83's release, Deol was seen in MX Player's series Aashram, directed by Prakash Jha. Released in late August 2020, it starred him as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala/Monty Singh. The series was reprised for a second season in November 2020, and then a third season, which premiered in June 2022.

#3

'Love Hostel'

Starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, and Deol in the leading roles, Love Hostel is a Zee5 romantic thriller movie directed by Shanker Raman. It featured Deol as Haryanvi hitman Viraj Singh Dagar, who is on a hunt for an interfaith couple, Ahmed Shaukeen (Massey) and Jyoti Dilawar (Malhotra), who married discreetly. Deol received critical appreciation for his performance.

#4

'Animal'

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action drama Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, saw Deol play a small but significant part. Deol played the antagonist and left a lasting impact on the audience without getting a single dialogue as a mute Abrar Haque. His entry song and the chiseled body doubled his popularity among the masses, making his character a memorable one.

