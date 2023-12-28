Explore Denzel Washington's most underrated films on actor's birthday

Prolific actor Denzel Washington celebrates his 69th birthday

Denzel Washington has been a prominent figure in Hollywood for more than four decades. With two Academy Awards and numerous other accolades, his impact extends both in front and behind the camera as a director and producer. While several films in his career have received acclaim, some hidden gems might have eluded widespread attention. On his 69th birthday, we list down these underrated films.

'He Got Game' (1998)

Washington collaborated with director Spike Lee post-Malcolm X (1992) in He Got Game. The film illuminates Jake's (Washington) complex journey as a convicted father striving to influence his basketball-talented son's choice of college. Exploring intricate father-son dynamics, the film follows a familiar path but captivates through heated dialogues and a heartwarming subplot. A surprising twist adds depth, unveiling the harsh realities of human nature.

'The Manchurian Candidate' (2004)

Remaking a classic film can be challenging, especially when faced with the task of convincing fans. Such is the case with Jonathan Demme's adaptation of John Frankenheimer's 1962 masterpiece, The Manchurian Candidate. While some dismiss it as a pale imitation, the modern retelling starring Washington, Liev Schreiber, and Meryl Streep presents a compelling and suspenseful narrative with smart twists, offering a solid contemporary interpretation.

'The Great Debaters' (2007)

Adapted from Tony Scherman's 1997 article for American Legacy, The Great Debaters explores resilience and hard work. Centered on Wiley College Professor Melvin B Tolson (Washington), the film delves into the formation of a debate team and their journey to defeat Harvard. While taking creative liberties—like switching opponents from the University of Southern California to Harvard—the Washington directorial addresses racial injustices in 1930s America.

'The Book of Eli' (2010)

In 2010, Allen and Albert Hughes directed The Book of Eli, starring Washington as a blind man navigating the post-apocalyptic world to safeguard a mysterious book. Joined by Mila Kunis and Gary Oldman, the trio delivered stellar performances. Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed $157M. The Book of Eli is a departure for its cast and directors, offering thrilling action and unexpected plot twists.

'The Magnificent Seven' (2016)

Washington and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua took on the challenge of remaking The Magnificent Seven (1960). Despite not surpassing the original's viewership, the modern rendition—featuring a stellar cast including Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, and Vincent D'Onofrio—featured a more contemporary appeal. Addressing the shortcomings of the original, the remake boasts remarkable visuals, action sequences, and an exhilarating final battle. It is certainly among Washington's underappreciated works.