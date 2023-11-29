'Natsamrat' to 'June': Birthday girl Neha Pendse's popular Marathi works

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Nov 29, 202302:10 am

Neha Pendse began her acting career as a child artist with 1999's film 'Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi'

Actor Neha Pendse has been active in the Indian television and film industries for several decades. From Hindi and Marathi to Tamil and Telugu industries, she has been a part of various movies and shows. Best known for the Indian sitcom May I Come In Madam?, we bring you her top Marathi movies on the occasion of her 39th birthday on Wednesday.

'Natsamrat'

Featuring Nana Patekar in the leading role, Natsamrat is an adaptation of a Marathi play written by playwright Kusumagraj. The film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, features Pendse in the role of Neha Makrand Belwalkar, Patekar's granddaughter. Upon its release, the movie became a hit with the audience and received acclaim for its performance, story, and direction, among other things.

'35% Katthavar Pass'

Marathi filmmaker Satish Motling's 35% Katthavar Pass is a coming-of-age drama featuring an ensemble cast. Led by Prathamesh Parab, Ayali Ghiya, Bhagyashree Milind, and Sanjay Narvekar, the film centers around the lives of three college friends - Sairaj, Aarti, and Tanish, who are backbenchers and barely interested in studies. Things take a turn when Sairaj falls in love with a girl from his college.

'Nagarsevak - Ek Nayak'

With a stellar cast comprising Yash Kadam, Upendra Limaye, Savita Malpekar, Sanjay Khapare, Triyug Mantri, Sayaji Shinde, and Pendse, Nagarsevak - Ek Nayak is a political drama revolving around the life of Malhar Shinde, and how he becomes famous. Helmed by director Deepak Kadam, the film which was released in the year 2017, is written by Abhijit Kulkarni, Yogesh Markande, and Bipin Shaygude.

'June'

Pendse was cast opposite Siddharth Menon in the 2021 film titled June. Written by National Award-winning filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, it marks the direction debut of Vaibhav Khisti and Suhrud Godbole. Highlighting various social issues such as the generation gap, bullying, suicide, and sexism, the film brought critical acclaim to Pendse, and also a Filmfare Award Marathi for Best Actress.