Happy birthday, Bryan Adams: Add these songs to your playlist

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Bryan Adams: Add these songs to your playlist

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Nov 05, 202301:15 am

Bryan Adams is celebrating his 64th birthday on Sunday (November 5)

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is one of the most popular artists in the global music industry. Over the decades, he has given us numerous chartbuster songs that continue to find a place on our playlists even today. As Adams turns 64 years old on Sunday (November 5), let's celebrate his birthday by listening to some of the most iconic numbers he has sung.

2/5

'Summer of '69'

Think of Adams, and one of the first songs that comes to your mind is his iconic hit song, Summer of '69. A rock anthem for every '80s and early '90s kid, the track was released in 1985. It was one of the popular numbers from his fourth album, Reckless. For this, he collaborated with his longtime songwriter collaborator Jim Vallance.

3/5

'Please Forgive Me'

Please Forgive Me is a bonus track from the 1993 compilation album So Far So Good. The song peaked at the number seven spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also stood at the second position on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. It was such a hit that it topped the charts in many countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada.

4/5

'(Everything I Do) I Do It for You'

Another song that brought a lot of commercial success and fame to Adams was (Everything I Do) I Do It for You. The 1991 composition was so successful that it topped the charts in at least 19 countries. It was a massive hit in the UK, where the song remained at the top position on the UK Singles Chart list for 16 consecutive weeks.

5/5

'Cuts Like a Knife'

Cuts Like A Knife is the second single from his 1983 album of the same name. It marked another successful collaboration between Adams and Vallance. Barring The Best of Me (1999), he included Cuts Like A Knife as one of his greatest numbers in all his compilation albums. It peaked at number six on Billboard's Top Rock Tracks and number 15 on Hot 100.