Jungkook's 'Golden' album shatters records: Dominates Spotify, iTunes charts worldwide

By Tanvi Gupta 11:12 pm Nov 04, 202311:12 pm

Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' album sells over 2M copies in a single day

BTS's Jungkook has sent shockwaves through the world of K-pop with his debut solo album GOLDEN. Released on Friday, the album sold a staggering 2.14M copies on the first day. This achievement is not just impressive but historic! Jungkook's album has spectacularly broken Hanteo Chart records, becoming the first solo artist's album to surpass the 2M sales mark on its release day. Here are some of GOLDEN's remarkable accomplishments.

Why does this story matter?

The maknae of BTS, Jungkook has earned immense admiration for his talents in vocals, dancing, and rap from ARMYs (BTS's fans). In July, he set the stage on fire with the release of SEVEN, a track from his GOLDEN album. Jungkook followed up with another hit, 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, which quickly skyrocketed in popularity. What's more, for this album, Jungkook collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and Ed Sheeran.

Jungkook surpassed fellow BTS member V's record

In addition to breaking first-day sales records, Jungkook also shattered the highest first-week sales record for any solo album in Hanteo's history. The previous record belonged to fellow BTS member V, with his debut album Layover selling 1.6M copies on its release day and 2.1M copies within the first week. Jungkook now joins an exclusive club of artists who have surpassed 2M copies sold within the first day of an album's release, including BTS, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids.

About 39.6M first-day streams on Spotify: Report

GOLDEN has also reportedly made history on the music streaming platform Spotify, boasting an astonishing 39.6M first-day streams. This remarkable achievement has positioned GOLDEN as the album with the biggest debut by a K-pop soloist in Spotify's history. The tracks within the album have also seen remarkable success on Spotify. SEVEN took the lead with 7.31M streams, followed closely by Standing Next To You with 6.47M streams.

'GOLDEN' dominated global iTunes charts

Jungkook's GOLDEN and its lead single, Standing Next to You, have also conquered global iTunes charts. On Saturday, the album reached the number one spot on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 77 regions, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Japan. Meanwhile, the music video for Standing Next to You quickly rose to the number one position on the YouTube Trending Worldwide chart, surpassing 10M views on the platform within just 18 hours of its release.

