Who is Radhika Gupta, 'Shark Tank India 3's newest 'shark'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

'Shark Tank India' Season 03 will exclusively premiere on SET and Sony LIV soon

Shark Tank India is set to return with its third season, promising more investments and deals for start-ups. Now, the makers of the business reality TV show have announced that a new shark has joined the esteemed judges' panel. Edelweiss Mutual Fund's Managing Director and CEO, Radhika Gupta, is set to join the upcoming season. Here's all you need to know about her.

Why does this story matter?

An Indian franchise of America's Shark Tank, the reality show provides a platform for entrepreneurs to come up with their pitch and convince a panel of investors, called sharks, to invest in their business. The first season of Shark Tank India premiered in December 2021, followed by its second season in January 2023. The show will exclusively air on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

About Gupta and her accomplishments

Before becoming the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund in 2017, Gupta started her professional journey as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company in 2005. Later, in 2009, she co-founded Forefront Capital Management, which Edelweiss Financial Services later acquired in 2014. Besides being an accomplished author, she is also recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Young Global Leader.

About Gupta's personal life and education

Gupta's father was reportedly an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, and she was born in Pakistan. Due to complications at birth, she has a broken neck, which she says gives a "weird tilt" to her head. She has graduate degrees in economics (The Wharton School) and computer science engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, besides the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology.

Meet the other sharks

This season, the audience will get to watch some of the old sharks as well as several new faces. Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, and Peyush Bansal are returning as sharks. The new panelists include OYO Rooms's CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal (founder and CEO of Zomato), Azhar Iqubal (co-founder and CEO of Inshorts), and Gupta.