'Dunki,' 'Sam Bahadur' teaser/trailers to be screened alongside 'Tiger 3'

By Tanvi Gupta 08:57 pm Nov 04, 202308:57 pm

'Dunki' teaser, 'Sam Bahadur' trailer to screen with 'Tiger 3'

The excitement for Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is reaching a fever pitch as its release date is fast approaching. Adding to this thrill, Khan's larger-than-life extravaganza is all set to treat the audience to sneak peeks of Dunki and Sam Bahadur, too. Per Pinkvilla, Pen Marudhar and RSVP have struck a deal with national and non-national cinema chains to screen the teaser/trailer of these upcoming films with Tiger 3.

Why does this story matter?

This year, the audience witnessed the real-life camaraderie between the two titans of Tinseltown, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, in Pathaan. In January, as SRK made his silver screen comeback after a four-year hiatus with Pathaan, Salman decided to surprise fans by exclusively unveiling the teaser of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside the blockbuster. Fast forward to the present, Drop 1 (first glimpse teaser) of Dunki is all set to hit the screens alongside Tiger 3.

Pen Marudhar, RSVP strike deal for trailer screenings: Report

According to a source cited by the above-mentioned publication, Yash Raj Films (YRF) typically doesn't attach trailers of non-YRF productios to their film prints. So, the source revealed, "The distributors of Dunki and Sam Bahadur have struck a deal with the exhibition community to showcase their respective assets. It's variable from cinema hall to cinema hall, but most of the properties will screen Dunki Drop 1 and Sam Bahadur trailer from November 12."

'Sam Bahadur' trailer's digital debut and other details

Meanwhile, the Sam Bahadur trailer is set to make its digital debut on Tuesday, with a grand launch event set in Delhi. The source also said, "While the intent was to launch a trailer of Animal for Tiger 3...now, the makers will launch it at a later date. With massive footfalls expected in cinema halls over the next few weeks, the idea is to inform the viewers about the slate of upcoming releases too and maximize the reach."

'Tiger 3's place in YRF Spy Universe and upcoming releases

Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, starring Khan and Katrina Kaif, with Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Maneesh Sharma has directed the film with SRK in an extended cameo as Pathaan. Recent reports revealed Hrithik Roshan will also make a special appearance as Kabir. Meanwhile, talking about other upcoming releases, Sam Bahadur is set for a December 1 release alongside Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Dunki will hit theaters on December 22.