Maniesh Paul to unearth India's historical mysteries in 'History Hunter'

By Tanvi Gupta 08:25 pm Nov 04, 202308:25 pm

Maniesh Paul to lead Warner Bros. Discovery series, 'History Hunter'

Prepare to embark on a captivating journey through the annals of Indian history as Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled a brand-new docu-series, History Hunter. What makes this historical exploration show truly unique is its host—actor-presenter Maniesh Paul. On Saturday, Discovery shared a poster of the upcoming series, which is scheduled to make its debut on November 20 on Discovery Channel and Discovery+. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

Paul is a household name in India, who made his hosting debut with Sunday Tango on Star Plus in 2002. In the years that followed, he showcased his prowess in shows like Saa Ree Gaa Maa Paa Chhote Ustaad, Comedy Circus, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The host extraordinaire also ventured into the world of science as the face of the Indian edition of the Science of Stupid comedy series on National Geographic.

'History Hunter' to explore theories and historical mysteries of India

History Hunter, an eight-episode docu-series, will delve into the intriguing mysteries of Indian history, exploring various enigmatic theories that have captivated the imagination of many. From unraveling the enigma surrounding the disappearance of Nana Saheb Peshwa II to investigating whether Tipu Sultan introduced militarized rockets, History Hunter promises to unearth the secrets and stories that lie hidden within Indian history.

Take a look at the poster of 'History Hunter' here

Paul expresses enthusiasm over project

Paul will not be alone in this quest for knowledge. He will be joined by experts who will bring their unique insights and perspectives to help demystify these historical puzzles. Expressing his enthusiasm, Paul reportedly stated, "Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery has been a delightful experience. I eagerly anticipate sharing this thrilling series with the audience and believe it will captivate them, keeping them on the edge of their seats."

Meanwhile, here are other shows that explore India's rich history

There are many other intriguing shows that delve into the history of India's ancient civilization. These include Secrets of Sinauli which explores the 2018 excavations at the Sinauli burial site, located just 67km from Delhi in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Another intriguing series is Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar, which uncovers the mysteries of Vadnagar—one of India's oldest surviving cities. Additionally, Secrets Of The Koh-i-noor—directed by Neeraj Pandey and narrated by Manoj Bajpayee—traces the journey of the world's most fabled diamond, the Koh-i-noor.