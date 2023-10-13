Gulshan Devaiah's 'Duranga' S02 trailer out; cast, release date inside

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Gulshan Devaiah's 'Duranga' S02 trailer out; cast, release date inside

By Aikantik Bag 01:10 pm Oct 13, 202301:10 pm

'Duranga' S02 releases on October 24

The highly anticipated trailer for the second season of the psychological thriller series Duranga has been dropped, offering a glimpse into more exciting twists and turns in the captivating story. After a successful first season, the show is back with Amit Sadh's character, Sammit Patel, waking up from a coma. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Duranga Season 2 is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 24.

2/3

Cast and crew of the series

Featuring a stellar cast, the second season of Duranga includes Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah. Additionally, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rajesh Khattar, and Barkha Bisht will appear in crucial roles. Produced by Rose Audio Visuals and led by Goldie Behl, the series consists of eight episodes. The second season hints at an epic face-off between Sadh and Devaiah's characters. Packed with numerous plot twists and intense drama, Duranga Season 2 guarantees an unforgettable experience for viewers.

3/3

Instagram Post