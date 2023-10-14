'Permanent Roommates' S03 trailer released: Premiere date, plot—everything to know

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

'Permanent Roommates' S03 trailer released: Premiere date, plot—everything to know

By Tanvi Gupta 12:41 pm Oct 14, 202312:41 pm

Summet Vyas and Nidhi Singh's 'Permanent Roommates' S03 will premiere on October 18

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, the dynamic pair from India's first web series, Permanent Roommates, are all set to return for its third and final season. On Saturday, Amazon Prime Video treated fans to the trailer of this romance drama, offering a sneak peek into the fresh challenges awaiting Mikesh and Tanya—affectionately called "Tankesh." Season three is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday (October 18).

2/7

Why does this story matter?

After making waves with their viral videos, TVF (The Viral Fever) made history in 2014 by releasing India's first web series, Permanent Roommates. This pioneering show quickly garnered global attention—thanks to its light-hearted take on the complexities of real-world relationships. Following the enthusiastic response, the creators wasted no time in renewing the series for a second installment. Season two made its debut in 2016.

3/7

India to Canada: Tankesh's relationship woes go global in S03

The trailer opens with the adorable antics of Mikesh—a reminder of his classic innocence coupled with comical reactions. However, the spotlight soon shifts to the new challenge that this couple faces. Tanya expresses her desire to relocate to Canada, but Mikesh is resolute about staying in India. As the story unfolds, we witness Tanya's frustration with Mikesh, ushering in a fresh set of problems.

4/7

Check out the trailer for the new season here

5/7

Revisiting 'Permanent Roommates' journey so far

Permanent Roommates introduces us to the story of Tanya and Mikesh. Tanya is hesitant to commit, while Mikesh, her enthusiastic long-distance boyfriend, returns to India from the United States to surprise her with a marriage proposal. Tanya initially declines. However, Mikesh's unwavering determination eventually convinces her. They reach a compromise and decide to take a significant step by moving in together, becoming "Permanent Roommates."

6/7

'Permanent Roommates' aside, TVF's 'Aspirant' also returning for S02

Besides Permanent Roommates, TVF's Aspirants is also returning for season two on Prime Video. The highly-anticipated second installment will premiere on October 25. Written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Aspirants 2 features Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey. Its first installment made its debut on TVF Play in 2021 and was met with acclaim.

7/7

Poll Will S03 of 'Permanent Roommates' surpass the levels of the initial two seasons?