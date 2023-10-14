John F Kennedy series in the making at Netflix: Report

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

John F Kennedy series in the making at Netflix: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:03 pm Oct 14, 202305:03 pm

Netflix sets sights on JFK series!

Netflix is gearing up to produce a limited series centered around the life and legacy of former United States President John F Kennedy, aka JFK. Per Variety, the series draws inspiration from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Fredrik Logevall's book, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956, published in 2020. Eric Roth, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter, has been tapped to pen the screenplay for this project. Here are all the details.

2/5

Literary inspiration behind Netflix's JFK series

JFK made an indelible mark as the 35th president of the US from 1961 until his tragic assassination in 1963. The upcoming series takes inspiration from Logevall's book, which delves deep into the educational journey and political career of this iconic personality. This book examines Kennedy's early awareness of the looming threat posed by an imperialistic Russia, dating back to 1945 when he was a journalist.

3/5

Roth involved as writer, executive producer: Report

Roth will serve as both the screenplay writer and executive producer for the upcoming JFK miniseries. With an impressive filmography that includes six Oscar nominations and one win for his work on Forrest Gump in 1995, Roth's involvement is set to bring a wealth of experience to the series. He has also co-wrote the screenplay for the hotly-anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

4/5

JFK's series being compared to 'The Crown': Here's why

Word on the street is that Netflix hopes to create an American equivalent to its hit series The Crown, which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Considering JFK's fascinating life story—from his rise to power and presidency to his personal affairs and assassination—the series could potentially outshine its British counterpart in terms of intrigue and drama. While still in the early stages, it might take a year or two for the series to come to fruition.

5/5

Casting and additional details yet to be announced

Per the above-mentioned publication, Roth will be joined by Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping as executive producers on the project, though a showrunner is yet to be named. As of now, other significant details about the cast and other aspects of the JFK miniseries also remain tightly under wraps. However, as the project moves forward, more information is expected to come to light.