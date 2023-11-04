X discusses favorite AR Rahman 'goosebump moments'—what's your pick?

1/9

Entertainment 3 min read

X discusses favorite AR Rahman 'goosebump moments'—what's your pick?

By Isha Sharma 07:33 pm Nov 04, 202307:33 pm

X is discussing the stupendous highs of AR Rahman's career

Grammy, Academy, and National Film Award recipient AR Rahman is one of the biggest institutions of music in India. His inimitable discography and repertoire have only yielded musical gems year after year. Rahman has composed music for films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and many other languages, and in his honor, X (formerly Twitter) is now discussing the songs/background scores that were their "goosebumps moment."

2/9

Here are some top responses from this conversation

The discussion—which has gone viral—was initiated by @cursedbellatrix on Friday, indicating that Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah from Jodhaa Akbar (2008) is their favorite. While several people concurred in replies, others responded with soundtracks and snippets from other glorious Rahman musicals. These included Rockstar﻿, Dil Se (Uyire), Raavan/Raavanan, Ponniyin Selvan, 24, Thiruda Thiruda, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Taj Mahal, Mudhalvan, among several others, including his live stage concerts.

3/9

Check out original tweet and its responses here

4/9

One user dropped this interesting trivia!

5/9

Check out this video from 'PS I'

6/9

Some other replies that have caught traction

The original tweet has been viewed on X over 1.2 million times and has received multiple quotes and replies. Apart from the aforementioned movies, numerous X users have also mentioned specific scenes/songs from some films, such as Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, the opening sequence of Rang De Basanti, the climax of Kandukondain Kandukondain, and the intro theme of Aayutha Ezhuthu, among others.

7/9

Do you remember similar discussion took place in March?

Interestingly, this is not the first time X has found itself cradled by Rahman's magic. In March, @MrNarci curated and administered a poll on the microblogging site that ran for several days and asked X users to vote for their favorite Rahman song across languages. Some of the most popular songs from this discussion were Chaiyya Chaiyaa, Agar Tum Saath Ho, and Ishq Bina.

8/9

Rahman's upcoming projects: From 'Pippa' to 'Maidaan'

Forever engaged in creating iconic music, Rahman has a string of projects in various stages of production. His next project is Ishaan Khatter's Pippa, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 10. He is also spearheading the music departments of R Ravikumar's Ayalaan, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Blessy's Aadujeevitham, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma's long-delayed Maidaan, among others.

9/9

Take a look at Rahman's illustrious career in cinema

Apart from the languages mentioned above, Rahman has also been part of some English, Persian, and Mandarin projects. Some of his most famous Hindi albums are Mani Ratnam's Dil Se, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar and Lagaan, and Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. His timeless mastery is also evident in Tamil movies like Bombay, Iruvar, Sivaji, Maryan, and O Kadhal Kanmani.