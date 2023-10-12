Miley Cyrus's feud with estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus explained

By Isha Sharma 03:13 pm Oct 12, 2023

Understand Miley Cyrus-Billy Ray Cyrus's feud

The fans of Hannah Montana would best remember the bond Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus) shared with her father Robby Ray Stewart (Billy Ray Cyrus). However, truth is stranger than fiction, and in real life, the father-daughter is not on talking terms currently, so much so, that Miley missed Billy Ray's wedding to Australian singer Firerose (Johanna Rosie Hodges). What drove a wedge between them?

But first, learn a little about his wedding

The couple reportedly got married in a traditional Christian ceremony on October 10, Tuesday, and made the news public on Wednesday. They wrote in a joint post on Instagram, "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

Last year, Billy divorced Tish, Miley's mother and manager

The problems seemingly first emanated in April 2022 when Billy announced his divorce to Tish, Miley's mother and his wife of almost three decades. Miley and Billy then unfollowed each other on Instagram and cut contact. The Sun reported, "There were words exchanged over what ­happened toward the end of Billy and Tish's marriage and since then, they clearly see things very differently."

Things gravely escalated last year

A source had told The Sun back then, "Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done. It has escalated and they are not on good terms. Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology. Billy and Miley are both upset." Ironically, Billy follows Miley's ex-husband-actor Liam Hemsworth on Instagram.

Miley's step-mother is only four years her senior

Only after a few months of his divorce from Tish, Billy got engaged to Firerose, and in the same month (August 2023), Tish married actor Dominic Purcell, and Miley attended the wedding as the Maid of Honor. During this time, it was speculated that Miley had problems regarding Firerose, especially regarding her age, since she is 34 and Miley is 30. Billy is 62.

Miley thinks her dad is 'opposite' of her

During an appearance on the US TV special Endless Summer Vacation Backyard Sessions, Miley said, "My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships too." "That's something that my dad didn't have. I've seen how that affects [people] who go from having nothing to everything. It's a really dangerous place."