'Bigg Boss' S17 contestants: Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora entering house

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

'Bigg Boss' S17 contestants: Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora entering house

By Aikantik Bag 03:09 pm Oct 12, 202303:09 pm

'Bigg Boss' S17 contestant list is here

Bigg Boss stans, are you ready for your daily dose of gossip? As the Salman Khan-led show heads for its 17th season on October 15, the contestant list is here. As per Indian Express, Lock Upp champion-comedian Munawar Faruqui will enter the house, whereas ex-journalist Jigna Vora, whose life inspired the Netflix series Scoop will star in the show, too.

2/4

A balance of social media stars and Tinseltown

As per Indian Express's source, 17 celebrities will be confined to the house for 105 days, split into three groups—Heart, Mind, and Guts. The other confirmed participants include YouTuber Anurag Dobhal and comedian Sunny Arya. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra Jonas's cousin Mannara Chopra and former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai will join the show. Mannara recently made headlines after her Thiragabadara Saami director allegedly kissed her without consent, while Mamgai appeared in Kajol's digital debut The Trial.

3/4

Famous TV couples roped in for the show

TV stars Ankita Lokhande and her spouse Vicky Jain are set to enter Bigg Boss 17, alongside actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Isha Malviya of Udaariyaan fame has also been roped in with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. These celebrity couples will bring an intriguing dynamic to the show's events.

4/4

Rumored contestants: Armaan Malik, Kirti Mehra, and Faiz Baloch

Rumors are rife that YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wife Payal Malik will star in the show. Whereas, Elvish Yadav's former girlfriend Kirti Mehra and YouTuber Faiz Baloch are rumored to be in discussions. With such a diverse array of contestants, Bigg Boss 17 is poised to be an entertaining and captivating season.