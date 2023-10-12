'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's screening: Shows houseful in record time

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's screening: Shows houseful in record time

By Isha Sharma 02:11 pm Oct 12, 202302:11 pm

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' will be screened in Mumbai this Sunday

Karan Johar's debut directorial and a film that has stayed popular across generations, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will clock 25 years of its release on October 16. To celebrate this, Dharma Productions announced that the film will be specially screened at PVR Inox, Mumbai on October 15, Sunday. Priced at just Rs. 25, the tickets have already been sold out at PVR Icon, Versova.

Negligible ticket price, certainly, played a role

Bollywood Hungama reported that the tickets for the 7:00pm and the 7:15pm shows were sold out in under 25 minutes, even though the announcement was made only on Thursday evening. The negligible ticket price, certainly, had a role to play. An exhibition source told BH, "It's unbelievable for moviegoers that they will get to see [it] in a swanky multiplex for just Rs. 25."

The actors' allure, the film's legacy played a part

The source continued, "Many moviegoers were too young or were not even born when it was released in 1998. Hence, they either don't vividly remember or have never seen the film on the big screen. And of course, Shah Rukh Khan's presence in the lead along with Kajol and Rani Mukerji...also must have been another reason why the shows got house full immediately."

Refresher: Cast and plot of 'KKHH'

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured a love triangle between Rahul (Khan), Anjali (Kajol), and Tina (Mukerji). After Tina dies, Rahul and her daughter, also named Anjali, helps Rahul find his college best friend Anjali (Kajol), and the two finally realize their love for each other. Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, and Sana Seed also co-starred.

'DDLJ' is also in theaters at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai

Interestingly, another SRK classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, has the honor of still running in Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir, where tickets are priced at a meager Rs. 30/Rs. 40. Starring Kajol, Kher, Amrish Puri, Parmeet Sethi, Jalal, and Himani Shivpuri, it was helmed by Aditya Chopra. Since Jawan is in theaters too, SRK's three films will be running in cinemas concurrently this Sunday!

