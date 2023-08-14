Ankita Lokhande's father's prayer meet scheduled for Monday evening

Written by Isha Sharma August 14, 2023 | 02:30 pm 2 min read

Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande's prayer meet will take place on Monday evening

Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande lost her father Shashikant (68) on Saturday (August 12). His cremation was held on Sunday, and apart from Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain, several notable faces from the industry attended his last rites. On Sunday night, the actor posted an Instagram Story in his remembrance and informed that his prayer meet will take place on Monday evening.

'You will be missed forever,' said Lokhande's heartfelt post

The Story uploaded on her Instagram account features her late father's photo and says, "You will be missed forever." The meet will take place between 4:00pm and 6:00pm at Goregaon Sports Club, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai. Lokhande's industry friends are expected to attend it. Per reports, the deceased was unwell for quite some time, though the exact cause isn't known yet.

Kushal Tandon, Omkar Kapoor, among others, attended the funeral

The funeral took place on Sunday afternoon at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium. In the photos and videos that surfaced from the funeral, apart from her family, actors Aarti Singh, Kushal Tandon, Omkar Kapoor, and Shraddha Arya were seen supporting Lokhande during the trying time. Several fans also lauded Lokhande for supporting her late father's funeral pyre, although traditionally women are barred from doing so.

Not too long ago, Lokhande wished him on Father's Day

In June, the actor shared a video with her father and penned a long note on the occasion of Father's Day. Part of her post read, "I remember when I started my journey in Mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay...you made it happen... I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have you paa..."

Lokhande's career at a glance

Lokhande shot to fame through her work in the long-running TV show Pavitra Rishta, where she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and was also seen in Baaghi 3 (2020). Some popular reality shows that she has been a part of are Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4 and Comedy Circus.

