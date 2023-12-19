Weird products endorsed/designed by Kanye West

By Namrata Ganguly 05:35 pm Dec 19, 202305:35 pm

Kanye West's weird products

Ye, the rapper, singer, songwriter, and fashion designer who is professionally known as Kanye West, is once again courting controversy. He has been headlining a string of controversies with indecent exposure and giving out antisemitic statements, following which several brands like GAP and Adidas dropped him. Today, we have got you all the times Ye was trolled or criticized for endorsing/producing weird products.

'Sock Shoe'

In a recent social media announcement, Ye introduced YZY POD's latest footwear calling it a "foldable future of footwear" priced at $200 (around Rs. 16,900). Ye wrote that it's his first product since "liberation" from Adidas and also suggested fans not accept "imitations." While some fans praised the product and spoke about ordering it, most trolled him for pricing "socks" so high.

'White Lives Matter' T-shirt

Ye wore a controversial shirt at his Paris fashion show in October 2022 that had "White Lives Matter" printed on it. The Yeezy brand shirt was also donned by conservative commentator Candace Owens at the same show along with Ye. As per the Anti-Defamation League, the phrase was coined as "a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement" in 2015.

Clothes out of trash bags

In 2022, Ye faced backlash for selling his Yeezy Gap clothing collection out of "garbage bags." Netizens were quick to troll the way the collection was being sold. Critics said he was inspired by the homeless. Ye defended himself at the time and said in a Fox News interview, "I'm an innovator, and I'm not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas."

Bedazzled flip-flops

Ye walked into The Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 show in Bermondsey in September last year dressed in an all-black leather outfit paired with black flip-flops and socks. But, what stirred the conversation were the diamonds on the straps of his flip-flops. It was the first time in a while he was not wearing boots and it was also unusual for Ye to wear something flashy.