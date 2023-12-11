Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nominations live streaming details are out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nominations live streaming details are out

By Aikantik Bag 01:22 pm Dec 11, 202301:22 pm

Golden Globe Awards 2024 is slated to take place on January 7

As winter is coming, the awards season is also approaching. The 2024 Golden Globe Awards nominations are finally here, and Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama will announce the nominees on the CBS News website. The live-stream event is slated to take place on Monday at 5:00am PT (6:30pm IST) with 10 more exclusive categories to be unveiled on CBS Mornings at 7:00pm IST.

2/3

Categories and award ceremony details

This year's nominations span 27 award categories in film and television, introducing two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television. The nomination updates will also be available on the social media handles of the Golden Globe Awards. Mark your calendars for the award ceremony, which will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on January 7, 5:00pm PT (6:30am IST).

3/3

Twitter Post