By Tanvi Gupta

Ji Sung, Jeon Mi-do locked in for thriller drama 'Connection'

South Korean stars Ji Sung and Jeon Mi-do are set to appear in the upcoming SBS crime investigation thriller drama Connection. The dynamic duo of director Lee Tae-gon and writer Lee Hyun, who previously worked together on JTBC's Diary of a Prosecutor, will join forces once again for this project. Slated for release in early 2024, here's everything we know so far about this K-drama.

'Connection' to explore twisted friendships in a crime-fueled thriller

Per Soompi, the upcoming crime investigation thriller drama will explore the complexities of a distorted friendship while unraveling the mysterious death of a high school friend. The narrative reportedly revolves around the discovery of 5B Korean won (approximately $3.7M) in insurance left by the deceased. Significantly, this marks Jeon's debut in an SBS drama, following her successful roles in cable channel dramas.

Ji will transform into Inspector Jang Jae-kyung

In Connection, Ji will take on the role of Inspector Jang Jae-kyung, a narcotics officer at Anhyun Police Station. A respected and trusted figure within the force, Jang keeps his personal life separate from his work to avoid any vulnerabilities. However, when his high school friend passes away and leaves him as the beneficiary of her life insurance policy, he becomes a prime target for extortionists seeking the 5B Korean won payout.

Jeon to portray outspoken reporter Oh Yoon-jin

Jeon will portray Oh Yoon-jin—a strong-willed and outspoken reporter for Anhyun Economic Daily's social affairs department. After her unfair dismissal from a major newspaper company, the single mother takes up a position as the head of the economics news department at a smaller organization. Embracing a more ruthless approach to journalism, Oh starts viewing friendships as a means to gain information. When she learns about her high school friend's death and the massive life insurance payout, her materialistic tendencies intensify.

Career highlights: Know more about Ji and Jeon

Ji has earned acclaim for his roles in dramas such as Kill Me, Heal Me, Doctor John, Familiar Wife, Innocent Defendant, Secret Love, The Devil Judge, and Adamas. Meanwhile, Jeon has found success in musicals like Mr. Mouse, Maybe Happy Ending, and Sweeney Todd. She made her drama debut as Chae Song-hwa in Hospital Playlist Seasons 1 and 2 and recently appeared in Thirty-Nine alongside Son Ye-jin and Kim Ji-hyun, playing the terminally ill Jung Chan-young.