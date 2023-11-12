New K-drama alert: 'Gyeongseong Creature' release date locked, plot unveiled



By Tanvi Gupta

'Gyeongseong Creature' is set to premiere on Netflix on December 22

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee have joined forces for the spine-chilling thriller K-drama Gyeongseong Creature. On Sunday, Netflix, as part of its ongoing Geeked Week, treated fans to an adrenaline-pumping teaser of the upcoming series. The show is set to grace the streaming giant in two parts, with the first installment hitting the platform on December 22, followed by the second on January 5. From the cast details to the plot, we have all the details on this unmissable show!

About plot of 'Gyeongseong Creature'

Set in early 1945, during Japanese colonial rule over South Korea, Gyeongseong Creature follows the story of two young adults who come across bizarre creatures spawned by greed. They must fight for their lives in the city of Gyeongseong, which is now called Seoul. The series is reportedly adapted from Yaongyi's eponymous Line Webtoon and is penned by Kang Eun-kyung, the writer behind the Dr. Romantic series.

Unveiling character details of 'Gyeongseong Creature'

Park reportedly portrays Jang Tae-sang, a wealthy individual with sharp informant abilities who runs a popular pawnshop and is at the heart of a mystery involving disappearing people. Meanwhile, Chae Ok (Han) is a skilled tracker with a reputation for finding missing individuals. Trained meticulously in wielding knives and firearms, Chae transforms into the indispensable "todugun." As the paths of these central characters intersect, a haunting reality unfolds—monstrous creatures who stand at the center of the missing people's cases.

Meet crew and cast of 'Gyeongseong Creature'

The series is directed by Jung Dong-yoon, known for his work on hit series like It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Defendant. According to reports, Jung will also direct the second season of Gyeongseong Creature in 2024. Park and Han aside, the upcoming series boasts an impressive star-studded supporting cast, including Jo Han-chul, Wi Ha-joon, Ji Woo-im Chul Soo, Kim Hae-sook, Kim Su-hyun, and Park Ji-hwan, among others.

Check out teaser of 'Gyeongseong Creature' here

Season 2 confirmed before premiere? What's buzz all about

Several media reports have suggested that Gyeongseong Creature has already been greenlit for a second season before the first season's premiere. Filming for the second season is anticipated to commence early next year. Netflix has reportedly confirmed that a second season is in the works. However, the shooting schedule remains uncertain. This renewal showcases Netflix's faith in the series and its ability to enthrall viewers.