Diwali special: Telugu films 'Eagle,' 'HanuMan,' 'Bhimaa' unveil new posters

By Isha Sharma 04:49 pm Nov 12, 202304:49 pm

A roundup of new posters of upcoming Telugu films

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of several upcoming Telugu films took to social media to unveil new posters for their upcoming projects. These include Ravi Teja's Eagle, Gopichand's Bhimaa, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej's Aadikeshava. While some posters have given a peep into what's to come, others have amped up anticipation. Let's take a quick look at them.

'Eagle'

First up on the list is Eagle, starring Mass Maharaja Teja. In the new poster, Teja promises a one-man show as he aims his rifle at his enemies while being backed by numerous weapons. To recall, Eagle's recently released teaser hinted at an adrenaline-filled ride. The film is set to release in theaters on January 12, 2024, and is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

Take a look at 'Eagle' poster

'HanuMan'

Unveiling HanuMan's poster, its producer Primeshow Entertainment wrote online, "Team #Hanuman wishes everyone a dazzling Diwali." Interestingly, a monkey features in the poster alongside Sajja. Per Hindu mythology, monkeys are considered the representations of Lord Hanuman. The makers of the Prasanth Varma directorial also revealed the film's first single will be out on Tuesday evening. It will be released on January 12, 2024.

Check out 'HanuMan' poster here

'Bhimaa'

Gopichand's Bhimaa, in which he will be seen as a cop, also had a poster release on Sunday. The festive special poster also has "Happy Deepavali" written on it. The movie's makers, Sri Sathya Sai Arts, wrote on X, "Amidst the chapters of darkness, he arrives as a hope of brightness." This A Harsha directorial also stars Malvika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

'Aadikeshava'

Aadikeshava stars Sreeleela and Vaisshnav Tej and is helmed by Srikanth N Reddy, with music by GV Prakash Kumar. The brand new poster features the two lead characters in a moment of joy and frolic, as Sreeleela can be seen pulling Tej's ears, inviting us into their world of enjoyment. It is heading toward a theatrical release on November 24.