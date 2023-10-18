Cyril Metzger, Manon Clavel headline Netflix's 'Winter Palace'; cast revealed

Netflix has revealed the main cast for its upcoming hotel period drama, Winter Palace. The cast is headlined by Cyril Metzger and Manon Clavel. Metzger, known for his role in Happening, will play André Morel, while Clavel, who starred in The Truth, will portray Rose. The series follows the ambitious couple as they manage a hotel that serves as the central focus of the story.

Joining Metzger and Clavel in Winter Palace are Simon Ludders as Lord Fairfax, Astrid Roos as Lady Isobel, Henry Pettigrew as Sir Conan Doyle, Clive Standen as Lance Raney, Vincent Heneine as Chef Voclain, and Axel Granberger as Marcus. Swiss actors Alix Henzelin, Antoine Basler, Gaspard Boesch, Roland Vouilloz, Serge Musy, and Karim Barras are also roped in for the project. Filming is set to kick off in Montreux and Valais, Switzerland in October.

Described as a blend of Downton Abbey and The White Lotus, the eight-episode series tells the story of the birth of luxury winter tourism in 1899. Hotelier Morel dreams of turning his establishment into a palace open all winter long. The show is a joint production between Swiss network RTS, Swiss production company Point Prod, French production company Oble, and Netflix. Lindsay Shapero serves as the writer, with Pierre Monnard helming the project.