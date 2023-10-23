Loved Bae Suzy in 'Doona!'? Explore her top 5 K-dramas

Bae Suzy's top 5 must-watch K-dramas

South Korean idol-turned-actor Bae Suzy's latest K-Drama series Doona! debuted on Netflix on Friday. Impressively, the nine-episode series has quickly risen to the top of Netflix Korea's most-watched Top 10 lineup, per reports. The show's popularity can largely be attributed to Bae's immense fan following. For those who have enjoyed her performances and are looking for more, here are her top five must-watch K-dramas.

'Anna' (2022)

Before gracing the small screens with Doona!, Bae appeared in the psychological thriller Anna, released in 2022. This TV show—written and directed by Lee Joo-young—featured Bae in the titular role. Anna narrates the story of a woman who embarks on a completely different life triggered by a seemingly insignificant lie. Bae shares the screen with co-stars Jung Eun-chae, Kim Jun-han, and Park Ye-young.

'Start-Up' (2020)

Start-Up is a slice-of-life comedy-drama that unfolds the tale of ambitious individuals striving to achieve success in Sandbox—South Korea's fictional Silicon Valley. Bae plays Seo Dal-mi, an aspiring entrepreneur who finds herself caught in a love triangle between Nam Do-san, the founder of Samsan Tech, and Han Ji-pyeong, a team leader at SH Venture Capital. This series is available for streaming on Netflix.

'Vagabond' (2019)

One K-drama series that has received unanimous demand for a season two from Bae's fans is Vagabond. The first season finale concluded with a cliffhanger, fueling the desire for more. The story centers around Cha Dal-gun (Lee Seung-gi), a stuntman, and Go Hae-ri (Bae), a secret agent. Circumstances force the duo to collaborate to uncover the truth behind a mysterious plane crash.

'While You Were Sleeping' (2017)

While You Were Sleeping is a beloved K-drama that revolves around three central characters: Nam Hong-joo (Bae), a field reporter; rookie prosecutor Jung Jae-chan (Lee Jong-suk); and police officer Han Woo-tak (Jung Hae-in). Within this intricate storyline, a quirky love triangle also emerges, adding an extra layer of intrigue to While You Were Sleeping. Notably, Bae earned a Baeksang Award for this drama.

'Uncontrollably Fond' (2016)

Uncontrollably Fond is a swoon-worthy drama that delves into the ill-fated love story of Shin Joon-young (Kim Woo-bin), an actor-singer, and Noh Eul (Bae), a documentary producer. Despite a bitter breakup, their paths cross again years later when Noh is assigned to create a documentary centered around Shin. The on-screen chemistry between Kim and Bae stands out as the highlight of this K-drama.