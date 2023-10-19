'Aspirants' S02 trailer: 'Tripod' trio set for a new journey

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:20 pm Oct 19, 202306:20 pm

The trailer of Aspirants Season 2 was unveiled on Thursday, featuring the "tripod" trio of Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), SK (Abhilash Thapliyal), and Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar). In the new season, the friendship of the trio will be tested as they brace the winds of change while navigating through struggles and challenges thrown at them. Here's all to know about the upcoming season.

The first season of Aspirants premiered in April 2021. Spread over a total of five episodes, the coming-of-age web series throws light on the lives of UPSC aspirants. From its content to its performances, the series received a positive response. Following its success, the makers announced its sequel in October with the majority of the cast reprising their roles.

The three friends are no longer the UPSC aspirants they were in the first season. While Abhilash has now become an IAS officer, SK is looking at a career in coaching, and Guri continues to struggle with his own set of problems. Things go messy when their career aspirations collide with their friendship. The season dives deep into the UPSC and the administrative worlds.

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey, the second season of Aspirants is also directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Apart from Kasturia, Thapliyal, and Paharia in the leading characters, actors Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja will reprise their roles as Dhairya and Sandeep Bhaiya, respectively. A TVF original series, the season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 25.

Aspirants was followed by two spin-offs - SK Sir Ki Class and Sandeep Bhaiya. SK Sir Ki Class was released in February, focusing on SK's journey as a UPSC teacher, and his coaching center in New Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar. Sandeep Bhaiya, on the other hand, focused on the life of Sandeep Singh Ohlan, before and after he became a PCS officer.