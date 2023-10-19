'MasterChef India' announces its judges for new Tamil, Telugu versions

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:18 pm Oct 19, 202305:18 pm

The date for the shows' commencement has not yet been revealed by the showrunners yet

MasterChef India, a Hindi cooking reality television show, based on MasterChef Australia, has entered its eighth season. Celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra have joined as the three judges on the show. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the makers announced a new panel of judges for its two other editions: MasterChef India - Telugu and MasterChef India - Tamil.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian version of MasterChef was started in the year 2010 with its Hindi variant. Akshay Kumar along with Chef Kunal Kapoor and Chef Ajay Chopra headlined the season. Since then, the show has become a prominent cookery game show in India. Following its success, the makers started two regional editions - Tamil and Telugu, which premiered in the year 2021.

Names of new Tamil and Telugu judges revealed

The makers are all set to revive the other two variants of MasterChef India. For this, it also announced its panel of judges who will be testing the contestants' cookery skills. The Tamil judging panel will feature Chef Koushik Shankar, Chef Shreeya Adka, and Chef Rakesh Raghunathan, while the Telugu panel includes Chef Sanjay Thumma, Chef Nikitha Umesh, and Chef Chalapathi Rao.

All about the past seasons of Tamil and Telugu editions

The first season of MasterChef India- Tamil premiered in August 2021. The show was presented by actor Vijay Sethupathi, while Chefs Harish Rao, Aarthi Sampath, and Koushik S joined as judges. The Telugu version which also aired around the same time, was hosted by actor Tamannaah Bhatia with Chefs Chalapathi Rao, Sanjay Thumma, and Mahesh Padala on the judges' panel.

Everything to know about 'MasterChef India' S08

The eighth season of the Hindi edition premiered on October 16 on SonyLIV. While Chef Khanna and Chef Brar have been brought back for the latest season, Chef Garima Arora has been replaced by Chef Dhingra. In the latest episode, Chef Khanna was transported back to his first Kashmir trip after he tasted contestant Rukhsaar Sayeed's dish Shikara Ride.