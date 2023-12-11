K-pop: BTS members reunite as V, RM begin military service

By Tanvi Gupta 01:00 pm Dec 11, 2023

V, RM commence their military duty on Monday

All ﻿BTS members came together in Nonsan, South Korea as V and RM joined the Nonsan Army Recruit Training Center on Monday to embark on their military journey. The K-pop group members reportedly adjusted their schedules to support V and RM's enlistment. Jimin and Jungkook are slated to begin their military endeavors on Tuesday. The collective enlistment marks a bittersweet chapter in the BTS saga.

Why does this story matter?

ARMYs (BTS's fandom) were crestfallen following BigHit's revelation that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were soon going to enlist. The older members, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga, are already in military service, signaling a hiatus in new music until the group reunites in 2025. The enlistment aligns with South Korea's mandatory military service for able-bodied men aged 18 to 28, lasting 18 to 21 months.

RM penned emotional letter for the ARMY ahead of enlistment

Before starting his military service, BTS's leader RM shared a heartfelt letter with fans on Weverse. He expressed, "I was so happy to be able to live as a member of BTS for the past 10 years. I've been saying this all along, but the end is just another beginning! I have no doubt that something good will be waiting for us once we pass." RM also praised Jin and J-Hope﻿—who had already begun their service—stating their bravery inspired him.

RM also shared thoughts on the 18-month military service

In his letter, RM also recognized that the 18-month military service could feel long or short but saw it as a time of "unfamiliar and new inspiration and learning" for all members. He wrote, "It can be scary and scary, but is there anything more comforting than knowing that you have something to look forward to and look forward to during that vague time?"

Meanwhile, V shared photos of shaved head

On the day before his enlistment, V posted photos of his newly shaved head on Instagram Stories. He shared a picture wearing an orange jacket with the caption "V D-1." In another image, he gazed at a photo and wrote, "(This) was my dream (to wear) sunglasses with a shaved head. I wanted to do it someday, turned out well." V also posted pictures of a cake, adding, "I'll go and come back!"

V enlisted in the Special Task Force for military missions

V reportedly opted to serve in the Special Task Force within the Army's Capital Defense Command. Renowned for undertaking high-stakes operations, this elite unit specializes in missions such as hostage rescues, counter-insurgencies, and counter-terrorism endeavors. Notably, the force is also entrusted with VIP security.