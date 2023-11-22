RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V to enlist—when will BTS members return

RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V to enlist—when will BTS members return

Nov 22, 2023

K-pop: BTS enlistment updates

Three members of the phenomenal K-pop group BTS, namely Jin, J-Hope, and Suga, are currently serving in the military. The remaining four members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have recently begun their military enlistment process, as announced by their label, BigHit. As the process unfolds, the BTS fandom—known as ARMYs—has been trending messages like "We Will Miss You" and "Wait for You in 2025" on X/Twitter. So, when will the seven members return?

In South Korea, mandatory military service requires all able-bodied men to enlist by the age of 28, with exceptions for certain individuals, such as musicians, and elite athletes. Last year, BTS surprised fans by announcing a break from group activities to pursue solo endeavors, assuring that it was not a disbandment. Since their debut in 2013, BTS has consistently remained at the top of their game.

RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook's solo ventures before military enlistment

The four members who recently began their enlistment process have been working on solo music projects. Jimin released his Production Diary documentary about creating his mini-album Face in late October. Jungkook dropped his LP GOLDEN earlier this month. V released his project Layover in September, while RM dropped his LP Indigo in December 2022. Considering 18 months of service, ARMYs expect all members to return before 2025.

When are Jin and J-Hope expected to return?

While the younger members of BTS are about to start their military enlistment, let's focus on the older members, Jin and J-Hope. Jin enlisted on December 13, 2022, and is expected to return in June 2024. Before joining the military, he released The Astronaut, a single with Coldplay. J-Hope—who enlisted on April 18 this year—is expected to return on October 24, 2024. Before enlisting, he released the album Jack in the Box and headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Suga is expected to return in February 2025

Suga started his mandatory service as a social service agent instead of joining the military. Social service jobs in Korea are compulsory employment alternatives to military conscription for those with physical or mental health issues. Suga likely chose this path due to his shoulder surgery in 2020. His 18-month commitment began in September this year, and he is expected to return in February 2025.

When J-Hope gave a military life update

In October, J-Hope shared with fans that he was adjusting "very well" to military life and "becoming more mature." He felt a lot of pressure as his role was to lead and help young Koreans take their first steps in the military organization. J-Hope also revealed that he recently achieved the "Super Warrior" title in the army, stating, "I do my best at every moment in the situation and there are good results."