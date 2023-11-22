Explore Jamie Campbell Bower's iconic performances beyond 'Stranger Things'

By Tanvi Gupta Nov 22, 2023

Jamie Campbell Bower's top 5 roles

Meet Jamie Campbell Bower, the talented actor who brought Vecna/Henry Creel/001 to life in Netflix's Stranger Things. However, Bower's acting prowess extends far beyond the popular series. With a career spanning over 15 years, he has left his mark in diverse projects like Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and the Twilight Saga. Explore some of his standout roles beyond Stranger Things today.

'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

Anthony Hope marked Bower's debut film role, and it served as his breakthrough performance. Helmed by Tim Burton, this film showcased his singing talents, a facet yet to be extensively explored in his subsequent projects. As Hope, Bower's character aids Todd, in embarking on a journey to London. The narrative unfolds as Hope discovers the plight of Johanna, confined by the nefarious Judge Turpin.

'Winter in Wartime' (2008)

In the notable Norwegian film Winter in Wartime, Bower takes on the role of Jack, an airman entangled in the Dutch resistance during World War II. The character is enigmatic, with questionable motives and a charm that belies the harsh circumstances. Jack's descent into a kill-or-be-killed situation, showcases the actor's portrayal of the desperation individuals face in survival during the most challenging times.

'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

Despite a brief, dialogue-free appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1﻿, Bower impressed us as Gellert Grindelwald. First seen on a Chocolate Frog Card by Hermione Granger, Grindelwald later features in an Occlumency moment between Harry and Voldemort. In Fantastic Beasts, Grindelwald's role as the Elder Wand guide lays the foundation for his intricate character explored in Deathly Hallows.

'Camelot' (2011)

In this 2011 drama series, Bower breathed life into the legendary fantasy realm, depicting King Arthur's ascension to power following his father's sudden demise. Initially portrayed as an indifferent slacker, Bower's rendition of Arthur elicits viewer empathy over his bloodthirsty sister, Morgan (Eva Green). Bower expertly captures Arthur's maturity, revealing the growth of the once-childlike character. The series earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones' (2013)

Adapted from the popular book series, The Mortal Instruments gained attention similar to other iconic franchises like Twilight, The Hunger Games, and Harry Potter. The film is fondly remembered by fans, prominently due to the on-screen chemistry between Bower and Lily Collins, who began dating in real life. Bower portrayed Jace Wayland, a shadowhunter descended from angels, tasked with protecting the world from evil.