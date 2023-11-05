Rithvik Dhanjani's birthday: Notable reality shows actor has participated in

Rithvik Dhanjani's birthday: Notable reality shows actor has participated in

By Isha Sharma 05:15 am Nov 05, 2023

Rithvik Dhanjani turned 35 years old on Sunday

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani has made a name for himself on Indian television through shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Bairi Piya, and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Beyond these daily soaps, Dhanjani is also a frontrunner when it comes to reality shows, and in addition to hosting them, he has also been a participant in many. On his 35th birthday, revisit some of them.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5'

Dhanjani was a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, which premiered on Colors TV between June 2012 and September 2012. Hosted by Ragini Khanna and Maniesh Paul, it was judged by Remo D' Souza, Madhuri Dixit, and Karan Johar. Dhanjani's partner in Jhalak was choreographer and salsa dancer Sneha Kapoor, and the duo finished in third place out of the 16 participating pairs.

'Nach Baliye 6'

Nach Baliye 6, which ran on Star Plus between November 2013 and February 2014, has turned out to be bittersweet for Dhanjani. He participated in it (and went on to win it) with his then-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-actor Asha Negi. This season was judged by Shilpa Shetty, Sajid Khan, and Terence Lewis and hosted by Gautam Rode and Karan Wahi.

'I Can Do That'

I Can Do That was adapted from its namesake American show and kickstarted on ZEE TV in October 2015 and wrapped up in November of that year. Hosted by filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar, the show tested famous contestants' skills across a variety of tasks. Dhanjani trumped contestants such as Gauahar Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Bharti Singh to emerge as the winner.

'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8'

Of the 12 contestants who participated in Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (2017), Dhanjani finished in seventh place. The season, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, was won by Shantanu Maheshwari, with Hina Khan emerging as the first runner-up. The show draws inspiration and format from the hit American stunt-based reality series Fear Factor which tests contestants with several adrenaline-pumping tasks.