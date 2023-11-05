Happy birthday, Kris Jenner: Lesser-known tidbits about reality TV icon

By Tanvi Gupta 04:15 am Nov 05, 2023

TV icon Kris Jenner celebrates her 68th birthday on Sunday

There's no denying that Kris Jenner has orchestrated one of the most extraordinary success stories in entertainment history. With her six children, Jenner transformed her family's life from humble beginnings to a multi-million-dollar empire. However, Jenner's journey to becoming the "matriarch" of this dynasty was anything but straightforward. On her 68th birthday, we uncover some of the most fascinating, lesser-known facts about her.

Jenner's rise to fame and fortune

Jenner wasn't born into luxury. During her teenage years, she held a job in a doughnut shop and later worked at a clothing store founded by her mother and grandmother. In an interview, Jenner emphasized that these early jobs taught her valuable lessons. Jenner also worked as a junior flight attendant for American Airlines, and not long after, she married Robert Kardashian in 1978.

Marriage to Caitlyn Jenner altered trajectory of her life

Following her separation from Kardashian in 1991, Jenner married former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce) the same year. They welcomed two children: Kylie and Kendall. During this time, Jenner reportedly started a career as a motivational speaker, although it didn't see remarkable success. However, she soon assumed the role of Caitlyn's manager, and together, they ventured into the world of infomercials.

How Jenner's bold pitch created 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

In 2007, when the world learned of Kim Kardashian's widely-publicized sex tape with rapper Ray J, it sent shockwaves through the media. However, one person who saw potential amid the chaos was Jenner—who came up with the groundbreaking idea of a reality show centered around her family. Her gamble paid off! She became the executive producer of the now-iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Why Jenner is often hailed as 'momager'

Behind the scenes, Jenner is undeniably, the one running the show, and she's even coined a term for her role: "momager." In 2015, Jenner reportedly filed trademark documents to secure her status as the only legal "momager" in the entertainment world and claim intellectual property rights to the term. To note, she manages her children's careers under her own production company, Jenner Communications.