Rashmika Mandanna calls her deepfake video 'extremely scary'; shares statement

By Aikantik Bag 04:08 pm Nov 06, 202304:08 pm

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her viral deepfake video

Technology and its pros and cons have been often discussed in media. Recently, a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna was making rounds on social media and several celebrities condemned it. Now, the actor has reacted to the same. The Pushpa actor took to X (formerly Twitter) and termed it "extremely scary." She highlighted the potential harm caused by technology misuse and how not only she but others are vulnerable to identity theft.

Several celebrities called out for police action

Mandanna stated, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online." She thanked her closest people for their heartfelt support. The deepfake video, initially shared by British-Indian influencer Zara Patel in October, featured Mandanna's digitally manipulated face. This incident caught the attention of various individuals, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who expressed concern about the deepfake video and its potential consequences.

