Kamal Haasan recalls not liking Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 02:04 pm 2 min read

Kamal Haasan assisted Ramesh Sippy in 'Sholay'

Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay is hailed as one of the greatest films of all time. The evergreen movie is loved across generations and has become a huge part of Indian pop culture. Recently, Kamal Haasan revealed that he assisted director Ramesh Sippy in the film. Haasan also revealed that he did not like the movie at all, right in front of Bachchan. Here's what happened.

Haasan's take on the evergreen film

Haasan spoke about Sholay at San Diego Comic-Con's panel for Kalki 2898 AD. "I was an assistant director. I couldn't sleep that night when I saw Sholay. First, I hated the film so much, I hated the filmmaker even more and to hear (Bachchan) say nice things about my films is something I hadn't imagined when I was an AD...Thank you, Amit ji."

Bachchan expressed his love for Haasan

Bachchan attended Comic-Con via a video call and said, "Stop being so modest, Kamal, you are much, much greater than all of us. This is not a performance you have to put up. The kind of work Kamal has done is very difficult to achieve." The duo acted in 1985's Geraftaar and will now star in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD (formerly Project K).

