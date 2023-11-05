Randeep Hooda, girlfriend Lin Laishram to tie knot soon: Report

By Isha Sharma 03:06 pm Nov 05, 202303:06 pm

Randeep Hooda likely to get married this month

We are likely to witness yet another Bollywood wedding soon! Per an exclusive report in Bombay Times, Kick and Sarbjit actor Randeep Hooda is planning to get married to his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram by the end of November. Laishram is a Mumbai-based model, actor, and entrepreneur and was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, released directly on Netflix in September.

Only few people to be in attendance

A source told Bombay Times, "It is going to be an intimate wedding with only their close friends and family in attendance." "It won't take place in Mumbai. Randeep is a private person, and he did not want media attention for the wedding. The idea is to announce the wedding once it's done," they added. Looks like we'll have to wait for the photos!

Couple uploaded their best moments on Instagram

Though the duo has refrained from talking about their relationship publicly, their posts on Instagram tell their story all too well. For instance, on Hooda's birthday in August, Laishram posted a photo from an outing and captioned it, "Happy birthday my hot fudge." Before that, on Diwali in October 2022, Hooda uploaded a photo with Laishram, where they were dressed in ethnic outfits.

Here's the aforementioned Diwali post

Take a look at Laishram's career and notable work

Laishram's first screen appearance was reportedly a cameo role in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. She was also part of Omung Kumar's Mary Kom. Her other notable work in showbiz includes Prashant Nair's indie film Umrika, Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. She has also been a junior national champion in archery. She is reportedly 37, while Hooda is 47.

Meanwhile, here's what cooking for Hooda professionally

Hooda recently earned plaudits for his work in Netflix's series CAT﻿ and JioCinema's series Inspector Avinash. His next big project is Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which will also mark his directorial debut. Reportedly, the Sultan actor lost 26 kilograms of weight as part of his physical transformation for playing Savarkar. He has also signed Jayant Gilatar's Pachhattar Ka Chhora, co-starring Neena Gupta.