Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram': Promo of song 'Dum Masala' out

Entertainment

By Isha Sharma 01:47 pm Nov 05, 2023

'Guntur Kaaram's first song is called 'Dum Masala'

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, which is set to hit the cinemas on January 12, 2024. It is Babu's 28th movie in his over two-decade-long career and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas, known for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Manmadhudu. On Sunday, the makers released the promo of Guntur Kaaram's first song, Dum Masala, helping build the anticipation.

Check out song promo here

Cast of 'GK'; crew behind 'Dum Masala'

Dum Masala has been sung by Sanjith Hegde and Thaman S, while the lyrics are by Ramajogayyya Sastry. Thaman is also the film's music composer. Reportedly, earlier, Pooja Hegde was supposed to star opposite Babu in this action entertainer. However, she walked out due to scheduling conflicts and date issues. Subsequently, Dhamaka actor Sreeleela replaced her. Meenakshii Chaudhary is also part of the film.

What is the story of the actioner?

Per IMDb's description of Guntur Kaaram, it follows "the king of the underworld of Guntur city, as he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city." Guntur Kaaram literally translates to "the spice of Guntur." Ramya Krishnan, Mukesh Rishi, Jagapathi Babu, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram are also reportedly part of the film's cast ensemble.