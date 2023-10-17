'Two giant films...two big stars': Prithviraj Sukumaran on 'Salaar'-'Dunki' clash



By Tanvi Gupta

Prabhas's 'Salaar' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' to lock horns on December 22

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to make December a blockbuster month with his highly-anticipated release of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. This action film is poised for a head-to-head clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on December 22. In an interview, Sukumaran expressed enthusiasm about the concurrent release of two major films during the holiday season, calling it a celebration of Indian cinema.

Why does this story matter?

The year 2023 has unfolded some epic box office clashes like Oppenheimer versus Barbie and Gadar 2 and OMG 2. So far, face-offs have proved beneficial for the films involved. Coming to Salaar and Dunki's face-off, SRK's earlier blockbusters in the year, Pathaan and Jawan, have set the bar high. It remains to be seen whether Sukumaran's film can hold its ground in the wake of Khan's immense star power.

'Leave everything else, as a film lover I love it'

While interacting with Hindustan Times, Sukumaran shared his thoughts on Salaar clashing with Dunki﻿. As a movie enthusiast, he said he's thrilled to witness two colossal films by acclaimed directors hitting theaters simultaneously. "I am in touch with Prashanth Neel (director). But the fact that we are releasing with Hirani sir [Rajkumar Hirani] and Shah Rukh sir's film, leave everything else, as a film lover I love it!"

'Diametrically opposite in every possible parameter like story, narrative...'

Further, the Kaduva actor also noted that both movies [Salaar and Dunki] are vastly different in story and narrative, making it an exhilarating time for film fans during the holiday season. He said, "I am excited that during the holiday season, you have two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diametrically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative."

Sukumaran shed light on his birthday celebration; the accident recovery

Sukumaran also discussed his knee injury sustained during an action sequence. "I was resting for three months. Given the workaholic that I am, I wanted to get back." He celebrated his 41st birthday on the set of his directorial project, L2. The actor-filmmaker shared, "I told my wife that this year, the best gift I could give myself, is to get back on set, do what I do. It's after a while that I am working on my birthday."

Quick look at Sukumaran's upcoming projects and collaborations

Alongside Salaar, Sukumaran is also concentrating on his directorial venture L2. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to join the shoot soon. Sukumaran mentioned that having a large crew on set and collaborating with Mohanlal will make the experience "feel like a party." Meanwhile, Salaar—written and directed by Neel—stars Prabhas as the titular character along with Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, and Sriya Reddy, among others.

