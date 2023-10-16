'RiAliTy' first look reveals Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's whimsical wedding adventure

By Tanvi Gupta 02:30 pm Oct 16, 202302:30 pm

'RiAliTy' first look: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha promise wild wedding ride

Ready to embark on a love-filled and exhilarating wedding journey with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha? On Monday, the couple shared the first glimpse of their wedding documentary, RiAliTy, which came out just a few days after their one-year wedding anniversary. Directed by Rahul Singh Datta, this one-of-a-kind documentary promises an authentic and behind-the-scenes perspective on the couple's wedding voyage and their heartfelt love story.

Why does this story matter?

Fazal and Chadha's love story is nothing short of a fairytale brought to life! Their journey began on the set of the 2012 movie Fukrey. Initially, they connected as co-stars, building a strong friendship that eventually evolved into a deep and lasting love. The couple officially started dating in 2015, but it wasn't until 2017, during the Venice premiere of Victoria and Abdul, that they publicly acknowledged their romance.

'RiAliTy': Authentic perspective on the significance of their special day

RiAliTy aims to highlight the emotional complexities that come with the "marriage of two working-class actors who have achieved fame in Bollywood." Going by the teaser, the documentary goes beyond the typical glitz and glamor of weddings, presenting a genuine and raw narrative that delves into the couple's struggles, dreams, and aspirations leading up to their big day. Viewers can expect to connect with Fazal and Chadha on a personal level.

Here's the first glimpse of the wedding documentary

Instagram post

Chadha and Fazal shared their thoughts on the upcoming documentary

Discussing RiAliTy, Chadha stated, "Weddings are often portrayed as fairytales, but the reality is a mix of emotions—joy, anxiety, excitement, and everything in between. Our documentary is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience." Fazal also shared his thoughts on RiAliTy, explaining that it demonstrates how love is not always perfect but is always enough. "Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for."

Fazal-Chadha initially decided to marry in 2020

Chadha was the first to confess her affection to Fazal. However, when it came to taking the next step, the Mirzapur actor proposed to his lady love. The couple decided to marry in 2020, initially planning for an April wedding. Sadly, the COVID-19-induced lockdown disrupted all of their carefully laid plans. Finally, on October 4, 2022, the pair exchanged their vows in Lucknow.