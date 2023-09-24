Pulkit Samrat-Richa Chadha starrer 'Fukrey 3' advance bookings have started!

Entertainment

Pulkit Samrat-Richa Chadha starrer 'Fukrey 3' advance bookings have started!

Written by Isha Sharma September 24, 2023 | 02:32 pm 1 min read

'Fukrey 3' advance bookings are now open

The multistarrer young adult comedy Fukrey 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, it is the third film in the Fukrey franchise, which comprises Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017). Ahead of its release next Thursday, the advance bookings have now opened!

Production house Excel Entertainment shared details on advance bookings

Everything to know about 'Fukrey 3'

Fukrey 3's filming reportedly began in March 2022 and wrapped up by June 2022. The threequel will feature actors in their original characters—Samrat as Hunny, Chadha as Bholi Punjaban, Sharma as Choocha, Singh as Lali, and Tripathi as Pandit ji. Notably, Ali Fazal﻿—who played Zafar in the previous films—isn't part of it since his dates were devoted to other projects, mainly Mirzapur Season 3.

Share this timeline