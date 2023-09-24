Tiger Shroff's dystopian drama 'Ganapath's teaser out on Wednesday
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's dystopian sports action drama Ganapath: A Hero Is Born has been in the buzz for over two years. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a special appearance. On Sunday, Shroff shared an insight into the film and revealed that the teaser will finally be out on Wednesday. It will be released theatrically on October 20.
Check out Shroff's video announcement here
Here's what we know of its story
Per reports, the film is set in a dystopian future and centers around a vigilante, Ganapath, played by Shroff. He embarks on a mission to dismantle a powerful criminal empire that has instilled fear and oppression in his city. The hero "emerges as a beacon of hope for the oppressed, offering them a glimmer of light in the midst of darkness."