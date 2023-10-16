Marriage equality: Onir shares heartfelt message ahead of SC verdict

By Aikantik Bag 02:15 pm Oct 16, 202302:15 pm

Onir hopes that the marriage equality verdict is in favor of LGBTQ+ community

Onir is one of the very few filmmakers in India who has been vocal about LGBTQ+ issues. The director is known for his hard-hitting films and for sharing his constant support for equal rights. As the Supreme Court of India is set to deliver the verdict on marriage equality, Onir shared a heartfelt video on Monday, titled, "Equality Is Non Negotiable."

Equality is non-negotiable: Onir

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Hope that the weakness of the majority community to be better humans do not dictate the verdict to us being equal citizens." In the video, he questions how the "privilege" of some people has affected the LGBTQ+ community. In the video, he shared glimpses from his recent film Pine Cone which premiered in June.

