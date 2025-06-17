What's the story

Astronomers from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) and California Institute of Technology, have made a major breakthrough by locating the "missing" matter of the universe.

The study, published in Nature Astronomy, shows that more than three-quarters of the universe's ordinary matter is hidden in thin gas between galaxies.

This discovery sheds light on how matter behaves and interacts within our cosmos.