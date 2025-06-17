Meta Gaming Accelerator launched in India: What is it?
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, has launched a new accelerator program in India.
The initiative, called the Meta Gaming Accelerator, is aimed at helping small and medium-sized game developers here create their next big title.
The program shall select 20-30 emerging Indian developers and studios in its launch phase.
Program details
Focus on AI-led game development
The Meta Gaming Accelerator wants to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity by identifying, training, and mentoring small and medium-sized game developers.
Over a period of three months, selected developers will get strategic guidance on monetization, acquiring users, cross-border scaling, and AI-led game development.
The focus will be on how they can integrate Meta's AI tools like Llama into their game creation process.
Tech impact
Addressing job loss concerns
The inclusion of artificial intelligence in the program addresses concerns about potential job losses due to automation.
By providing developers with necessary tools and opportunities, Meta hopes to help them enhance their skills and become more "AI-ready."
This initiative is seen as a way to prepare them for an increasingly tech-driven gaming industry.
Strategic alliances
Accelerator launched in partnership with 4 VC firms
The Meta Gaming Accelerator has been introduced in partnership with four venture capital funds: Bitkraft Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Lumikai Fund, and Elevation Capital.
At the end of the program, Meta shall host a demo day where participating developers will showcase how they leveraged its ecosystem to solve real-world growth challenges.
This event will be attended by investors and industry stakeholders, providing potential funding and acquisition opportunities for these developers.
Global reach
Aim is to empower local success stories, says Meta
Arun Srinivas, the Managing Director and Head of Meta India, said the accelerator is a way to offer Indian gaming developers with access to cutting-edge advertisement tools, expert mentorship, and critical guidance.
He added that by combining sessions from Meta with structured guidance from top VC firms in India, they hope to empower local success stories and create a launchpad for these companies on a global scale.