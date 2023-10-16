'Bigg Boss 17': Strongest contestants based on premiere episode

'Bigg Boss 17': Strongest contestants based on premiere episode

By Isha Sharma 01:55 pm Oct 16, 202301:55 pm

Who are you rooting for on 'Bigg Boss 17'?

India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss (Hindi) has stepped into its 17th season. The long-running show—hosted by Salman Khan—returned on Colors and JioCinema at 9:00pm on Sunday. The house has been divided into sections: Dil (heart), Dimaag (brain), and Dum (power), and contestants have been asked to live in their preferred sections of the house. Here are the contestants we're placing our bets on.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has entered this season with her husband-businessman Vicky Jain. Lokhande is the most well-known participant of the house, thanks to her work on the long-running show Pavitra Rishta and the films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3. Female TV actors (Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik) have earlier enjoyed terrific runs on BB, and Lokhande checks the same box.

Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya became a household name due to Colors's serial Udaariyaan, where she played Jasmine Ahluwalia and was one of the primary cast members. Malviya is much loved on social media and even before the reality show even aired, her fans were already tweeting about her charisma and winning qualities on Twitter. She is followed by 1.4M people on Instagram.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui has remained in the limelight in the past few years, both for his standup comedy and his brush with the law. The comedian-rapper emerged as the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp Season 1 in 2022, and since LU is starkly similar to Bigg Boss in terms of its central theme, Faruqui already has an edge over his competitors.

Aishwarya Sharma

Actor Aishwarya Sharma is well-recognized for her role as Patralekha Salunkhe in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which also featured her husband Neil Bhatt (he has also entered BB this year). Apart from garnering stardom through this show, Sharma was recently a participant on Colors's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she was the second runner-up. Her fanbase, thus, is quite strong.