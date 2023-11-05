Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome baby boy Rocky

By Tanvi Gupta 01:29 pm Nov 05, 202301:29 pm

Kourtney Kardashian welcomes baby boy with Travis Barker

Social media personality Kourtney Kardashian and her musician-husband Travis Barker have welcomed their first child, a son named Rocky, reported TMZ. The pair, who exchanged vows in 2022, delighted their fans by announcing the pregnancy earlier in June this year. Notably, Kardashian also has three children from her prior relationship with Scott Disick: sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope. Congratulations to the couple!

Barker confirmed son's name as Rocky Thirteen Barker

Last week, Barker confirmed their son would be named Rocky Thirteen Barker. Kardashian surprised the world with the exciting pregnancy news during Barker's Blink-182 band concert in June with a sign that read, "Travis, I'm Pregnant." Meanwhile, Travis also has three children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler: son Landon, daughter Alabama, and former stepdaughter Atiana (Moakler's child from her previous marriage).

Kardashian-Barker's journey to parenthood

In September, the couple faced a harrowing period when Kardashian reportedly required "urgent fetal surgery" to save the baby's life. Travis—who was in Europe for a Blink-182 tour—rushed back to be by her side. Following this health scare, they also held a Disney-themed baby shower. As Kardashian embarks on the journey of motherhood again, we gather moments when she shared her thoughts on parenthood.

When Kardashian took stand against 'physical' discipline for kids

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2019, Kris Jenner's boyfriend—Corey Gamble—suggested to Kardashian that "it wouldn't be a bad idea to give Penelope a "spanking" if she scratched him. However, Kardashian strongly disagreed with it. She took to X/Twitter after the episode aired to reiterate her stance, stating, "Beating children is not the way to 'get your kids in check.'"

When she emphasized prioritizing meaningful moments with kids

In a candid interview with Vogue Arabia in 2020, Kardashian revealed her commitment to being a present and engaged parent to her children. She emphasized, "I always try my absolute best when I'm with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we're doing, and have those moments where you're looking in each other's eyes and connecting."

When Kardashian defended motherhood as full-time job

In 2020, Kardashian took to X/Twitter to address the conversations about her work ethic. She highlighted the significance of motherhood, stating, "I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic...I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well." The TV icon also underlined recognizing motherhood as a demanding responsibility.

When she reflected on Kris's influence as mother

In a Harper's Bazaar interview in 2015, Kardashian shared her admiration for her mother, Jenner. Kardashian expressed how Jenner's exemplary ability to balance her role as a mother with her other relationships had a profound impact. She said, "She's also shown me and my sisters how to celebrate life and celebrate holidays, and she takes so much pride, she's instilled that in us."