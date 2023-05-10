Lifestyle

Does a woman's PCOS affect her sons? Let's understand

Written by Apurva P May 10, 2023, 10:30 am 3 min read

Reports suggest that a male equivalent of PCOS may exist

A recent study by Cell Reports Medicine has revealed that sons born to mothers with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have an increased risk of developing obesity. The report, which focuses on the transgenerational transmission of PCOS, stated that a male equivalent of PCOS may exist. NewsBytes checked in with Dr. Sulbha Arora, clinical director at Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai to understand this phenomenon better.

What is PCOS?

PCOS is the commonest hormonal disorder in women of the reproductive age group. PCOS impacts the ovaries and other reproductive organs which control the menstrual cycle. "As our understanding of the syndrome is increasing, we have observed that it not only affects the reproductive system, rather it is a metabolic syndrome that has repercussions on multiple aspects of the body's functioning," observes Dr. Arora.

Seeing health impact on male children

Dr. Arora says that up until now, it was known that PCOS affected only women. "But now we are seeing health repercussions in male children born to women suffering from PCOS." According to recent studies, male children born to women with PCOS are three times more likely to develop obesity and dyslipidemia (high levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, etc).

Exact cause is still unknown

Science has not been able to establish exactly how women with PCOS have this impact on their male offspring. But research does suggest that biologically male kids will have far more weight and hormone problems as compared to those born to women who do not have PCOS, Dr. Arora explained. It is also uncertain whether these obstetric outcomes lead to the intergenerational influence further.

Higher risk in certain situations

Studies have also shown that this risk is higher among sons born to women who had PCOS and a BMI (Body Mass Index) greater than 25. "It was highest amongst sons born to women who had PCOS and were not taking metformin during pregnancy," said Dr. Arora. Metformin is an insulin sensitizer that corrects the hormonal imbalance associated with PCOS.

Possible causes

According to Dr. Arora, the high levels of bad cholesterol seen in the serum of these male children also increase their risk of developing insulin resistance and type II diabetes later in life. "In-utero exposure to an adverse maternal-fetal environment is the likely cause of seeing this health impact on the male children," she adds.

Prioritize your health

Though the causes of this transmission are unknown, it is evident that there can be health impacts on the offspring. Hence, it is advised to prioritize your health before pregnancy, to be on the safe side. If you have PCOS, make sure to maintain the optimal weight before pregnancy. Additionally, taking metformin therapy will work to an extent.