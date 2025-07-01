Explained: How Dalai Lama's successor will be chosen 

The question of how to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama is one of great interest, not just among Tibetan Buddhists but also globally. The current Dalai Lama, who turns 90 on July 6, 2025, was born Lhamo Dhondup in China's Qinghai province and was recognized as the reincarnation of his predecessor at age two. He fled to India in 1959 amid political turmoil in Tibet.

Succession process Tibetan process for selecting Dalai Lama Tibetan tradition holds that the soul of a senior monk is reincarnated after death. The Dalai Lama has said in his book that his successor will be born outside China, a detail he plans to elaborate on around his 90th birthday. To ensure the continuity of the exiled government, a system has been established by the Tibetan parliament-in-exile in Dharamshala, India. Officers of the Gaden Phodrang Foundation will be responsible for finding and recognizing his successor.

Statement 'There will be some kind of a framework' On Monday, addressing a gathering in Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama said, "There will be some kind of a framework within which we can talk about the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lamas." But he did not elaborate. In a 2011 address, he highlighted how highly enlightened Buddhists can "manifest an emanation before death." Some observers assumed that the Dalai Lama was implying that he could train a successor during his lifetime, although Tibetan officials say this is unlikely.

Official Current Dalai Lama set up the Gaden Phodrang Foundation "He has said this institution will carry on, which means his incarnation will be born," said Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile. "Our Dalai Lama will be reborn, and the institution will carry on." The current Dalai Lama set up the Gaden Phodrang Foundation in 2015 to "maintain and support the tradition and institution of the Dalai Lama" with regard to his religious and spiritual duties.

Controversial selection China's view on the matter China claims its leaders have the right to approve the Dalai Lama's successor, a practice dating back to 1793 during the Qing dynasty. Chinese officials insist that reincarnation should follow national laws, including using a golden urn and being born within China's borders. However, many Tibetans see this as an attempt by Beijing to interfere with their religious practices.