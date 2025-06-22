Yeast's metabolic cycle decoded using mathematical analysis: Why it matters

Researchers in China have decoded the metabolic cycle of yeast, a single-celled eukaryote, using mathematical analysis. The study, that was led by Professor Li Lei from the Academy of Mathematics and Systems Science at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, draws striking parallels with ancient Chinese philosophy. The scientists redefined the understanding of metabolic phases in this tiny model organism as four distinct yet interconnected phases, instead of three.

Metabolic phases Four interconnected phases Professor Li's team used mathematical tools to reorganize the metabolic process of yeast into four distinct but interconnected phases: 1A, 1B, 2A, and 2B. Each phase reflects a unique metabolic state. "These four phases aren't isolated; they overlap and transition sequentially over time," Li told The South China Morning Post. He added that specific molecular mechanisms trigger the next phase while suppressing the others—akin to the concept of mutual promotion and restraint in traditional Chinese medicine.

Philosophical connections Parallels with traditional Chinese medicine The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal NAR Genomics and Bioinformatics, draws parallels between the four metabolic phases of yeast and the "four symbols," or si xiang theory in traditional Chinese medicine. This theory uses four main principles to understand the natural world and human body, emphasizing the balance between passive and active forces—yin and yang—for harmony. The two transitional phases between yin and yang make a total of four, just like yeast's metabolic cycle.